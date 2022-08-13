Jags’ Travon Walker has another good performance in second preseason game

The Jacksonville Jaguars exited Friday’s game still looking for their first preseason win after a 24-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns. However, the positive part about the loss is that their starters played well.

On defense, that included No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker, who ended the night with a Pro Football Focus grade of 73.7, which was the fifth-highest on the unit. It was also the ninth-highest on the entire team.

While he didn’t get a sack as he did in the Hall of Fame Game and only registered one tackle, he made his presence known. He laid a few massive hits on running back D’Ernest Johnson and also drew a holding call after beating tackle Jedrick Wills on a rep during the Browns’ third offensive series.

Travon Walker getting his hands on the ball once again 👀 pic.twitter.com/NYK4jcFCaa — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 12, 2022

Travon Walker comes in to lay the hit 👀 (via @LaurieFitzptrck) pic.twitter.com/KNN8var4i3 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 12, 2022

Travon draws a hold pic.twitter.com/Bc6kLQxwV2 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 12, 2022

Jags coach Doug Pederson was asked about Walker after the game and said he felt like the rookie was disruptive in his second game and picked up where he left off against Las Vegas.

“Yeah, I think he’s doing well. It’s hard — I’m going to obviously watch the film and see it, but I think overall he did some really good things out there,” said Pederson. “He’s disruptive, and kind of picked up where he left off last week, and it’s good to see him and Josh Allen both out there at the same time.”

Story continues

Overall, Walker’s first two games have been what a team would like to see out of their top pick. If he can continue to make strides, he should give the Jags the boost they desperately needed in 2021 when the defense finished 20th in the league.

“Touchdown Jaguars!” will be published weekly, giving Jags Wire readers a new go-to podcast to hear the latest in news, rumors, and more. To stay up to date, subscribe via Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and feel free to rate and comment.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire