Jags tied for second-most picks in 2021 NFL draft

Tyler Nettuno
·1 min read
Though trading away players like Jalen Ramsey and Yannick Ngakoue was a hard pill to swallow at the time, those moves have given the Jacksonville Jaguars a lot of draft capital as the team attempts to rebuild. Jacksonville has 10 picks in the upcoming NFL draft, tied with five other teams for the second-most in the draft: the New York Jets, the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings, the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys.

The Jags originally had 11 selections in this draft, which would have tied Philadelphia for the most, but they traded one of their seventh-round picks to the Saints to acquire defensive tackle Malcom Brown.

The Jaguars pick four times in the first two rounds, and they pick twice in the fourth and fifth rounds, as well. They don’t currently have a fifth-round pick.

One of the team’s 10 picks is at first overall by virtue of its 1-15 season in 2020. Jacksonville will likely select quarterback Trevor Lawrence with that pick, and after trading away several players who led the team to an AFC Championship in 2017, it at least has the opportunity to build a new core around Lawrence in this draft.

