Will the Jags-Texans Week 1 game be on TV in your area?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to start another football season on Sunday, and this time they have a stud rookie quarterback and new head coach, bringing a lot more excitement to the franchise than there’s been in years.

The regime starts things off with a road game against a Houston Texans team that’s coming off a 4-12 season and is expected to regress even more considering its depleted roster and the uncertain situation at quarterback.

The Jaguars will play their first game in the early block on Sunday, facing Houston at 1 p.m. EDT. According to 506Sports, the game will be televised on CBS for customers in the blue shaded area on the map below.

Calling the game on Sunday will be Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta.

Jacksonville has a major opportunity here to start the season on a high note. They’re favorites in this game, a phenomenon that may not happen much this season. Against a Texans team that could be the worst in the league, Jacksonville should be able to match last season’s win total in Week 1.