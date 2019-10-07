Jags TE James O’Shaughnessy tore his ACL

The Jaguars lost tight end James O'Shaughnessy to a knee injury during Sunday’s loss to the Panthers and he won’t be returning to action anytime soon.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that O’Shaughnessy had an MRI on Monday that showed he tore his ACL. He will have surgery and miss the rest of the regular season.

O’Shaughnessy started all five games for the Jaguars this season. He had 14 catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns in those appearances.

O’Shaughnessy has been with the Jags since 2017 and is signed through the 2020 season.

Geoff Swaim and Seth DeValve have also seen time at tight end for Jacksonville this season. Third-round pick Josh Oliver is also on the roster, but has been out with a hamstring injury.