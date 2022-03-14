Jags still select an offensive lineman first overall in Draft Wire mock

The Jacksonville Jaguars potentially shook up how the 2022 NFL Draft will start after making the decision the franchise tag Cam Robinson. As a result, many believe the Jags will choose to select a pass-rush like Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux instead, which would help their defense which also struggled.

However, not everyone is convinced that the Jags won’t select an offensive lineman. That’s the case for Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling, who has the team drafting N.C. State tackle Ikem Ekwonu in his latest three-round mock.

Yes, the Jaguars just placed the franchise tag on Cam Robinson (again), but that doesn’t solve the left tackle situation for the long-term. Ekwonu was an all-conference pick at both guard and tackle, and both of the Jags’ starters at guard are headed for free agency. Ekwonu could start inside as a rookie, then kick outside if Robinson isn’t kept on a long-term extension.

Ekwonu’s name has gained steam this offseason, and he certainly shouldn’t be ruled out as a possibility for the Jags, although Hutchinson and Thibodeaux have significantly better chances to be the pick at this point. However, free agency could change that, and if the Jags strike out on interior offensive lineman help, then Ekwonu and Evan Neal’s odds should go back up.

In the second-round, Easterling had the Jags picking Georgia receiver George Pickens, who would be a huge addition regardless of what free agent receiver the Jags could get. He came out of the combine as a winner after running a 4.47 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, and clearing up the concerns some had for him after he sustained an ACL tear last year.

Some viewed Pickens as a late second round pick, but I think early in the second is where he deserves to go. When looking at his tape, he’s exactly the kind of vertical threat that would help Trevor Lawrence tremendously, while also giving him an underrated receiver after the catch.

Lastly, in the third round, the Jags were slotted UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich and Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma, both of whom would help with big needs.

In Dulcich’s case, the Jags would be getting a deceptive tight end who is tough to bring down and uses his wingspan well. He’s not the fastest or the craftiest route-runner, but he uses what tools he has (his strength and length) well.

As for Muma, he made himself some money at the combine, too, after testing well athletically and registering a RAS score of 9.78. He’s exactly the type of linebacker many could see defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell wanting to get his hands on and plugging him into the middle of the defense alongside Myles Jack.

After his combine performance, though, some aren’t sure Muma will be around in the third round, but if he is, the Jags wouldn’t be making the wrong decision to draft him. Adding more athleticism to a defense is never a bad thing, especially for the Jags when considering how Caldwell saw things run in Tampa Bay as an assistant there.