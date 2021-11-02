Jags take a step back in USA TODAY Sports NFL power rankings after blowout loss

Jacksonville entered its game against Seattle on Sunday hopeful for a win. The Seahawks had struggled without quarterback Russell Wilson to that point, and their defense was among the worst in the league.

Of course, that didn’t matter to the Jaguars, who nearly always fall flat on the west coast. They lost 31-7, and as a result, they’ve dropped a spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports NFL power rankings from Nate Davis.

Previously occupying the No. 28 spot, the Jags fell one rung to No. 29 after Sunday’s loss.

Dec. 15, 2019 – the last time Jacksonville allowed fewer than 20 points. Oct. 27, 2019 – the last time Jacksonville allowed fewer than 20 points at home.

That still ranks above the Miami Dolphins (the only team in the last year and change that has lost to Jacksonville), the Houston Texans (whose only win this season is the Jaguars) and the winless Detroit Lions.

Moving up out of the bottom half of these rankings likely isn’t possible at this point, but for a team that has found its franchise quarterback and added a lot of new pieces this season, the team should be better than the bottom four.

The Jaguars will look to turn things around, but that starts with this Sunday’s game against one of the best teams in football in the Buffalo Bills.