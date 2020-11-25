Jags to start veteran QB Mike Glennon vs. Browns

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be enduring their third change at quarterback Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns as veteran Mike Glennon has been given the nod to start. Jags coach Doug Marrone made the announcement Wednesday morning as Gardner Minshew II continues to recover from a thumb injury.

More QB plot twists: The #Jaguars plan to start Mike Glennon at QB this week, coach Doug Marrone said. While Gardner Minshew nears full health, it’ll be Glennon and not Minshew or Jake Luton. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2020

Marrone’s decision comes after the Jags had to start rookie Jake Luton the past three weeks. He had a respectable game against the Houston Texans, but struggled against the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers. He’ll now finish his three-start run with a 54.5% completion rate (60-of-110) for 624 yards, two touchdowns, and six picks.

Sunday’s start against the Browns will mark the 22nd of Glennon’s career. He entered the league in 2013 and has garnered a career completion percentage of 60.9% (488-of-801) for 5,163 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions.

Glennon was selected by the Tampa Bay Bucs in the 2013 NFL Draft as a third-round pick (No. 73 overall). Afterward, he spent time with the Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals and Oakland Raiders, making Jacksonville his fifth stop.