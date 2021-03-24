New Jags signee Shaquill Griffin says team is leaving the past behind

Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin hasn’t been a member of the Jaguars organization long, but he’s already buying into what coach Urban Meyer and Co. are selling. On a CBS Sports Network appearance with Jim Rome, Griffin said he’s taking what he learned as a member of a playoff team in Seattle with him to the Sunshine State.

“The main thing is bringing what I learned. I had a chance to play with an organization that taught me a lot, I had the chance to play with some legendary, Hall-of-Fame guys that’s coming to the future,” he said. “Everything I took from them I want to bring into that organization.”

It will be quite the adjustment for Griffin. He’s only missed the playoffs once in his four-year career, back during his rookie season in 2017. Now, he joins a franchise with just one playoff appearance in the last 13 years that’s coming off a one-win season. But Griffin said the team isn’t dwelling on what’s happened, but rather what’s going to happen in the future.

“I know what they had going on in the past, but we’re moving past that. That had nothing to do with us no more, it’s going to be a new team, new look, and we’re excited for what we’re going to do now.”

Griffin was one of the biggest free-agent additions this offseason, and paired with an NFL Draft where the team is expected to select a franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, his prediction may just come to fruition.