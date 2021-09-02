Jags sign QB Kyle Lauletta, TE Matt Sokol to their practice squad

Many fans were hoping that the Jacksonville Jaguars would be able to stash quarterback Jake Luton on their practice squad this week, but that was not the case. Instead, the second-year signal-caller was signed by the Seattle Seahawks after the Jags waived him Tuesday, eliminating a potential reunion if that’s what the team had in mind.

With the need for a No. 3 quarterback, the Jags turned to a familiar face from the preseason in Kyle Lauletta. He’ll be joining the Jags’ practice squad after playing them Week 3 of the preseason with the Cleveland Browns.

Lauletta, 26, was drafted by the New York Giants out of Richmond in the fourth round in 2018. While there, he participated in two games and took 19 offensive snaps (the only regular season snaps of his career). He was 0-of-5 in terms of his completion rate and all five passes were attempted against the Washington Football Team on Dec. 9 of his rookie season.

Lauletta also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, and, of course, the Browns. All of those stints were as an offseason player (Falcons and Browns) or on their practice squads (Falcons and Eagles). When he took the field against the Jags last month, he was 19-of-27 for 212 yards and two touchdowns.

Also joining the Jags practice squad will be tight end, Matt Sokol. He previously spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers and was waived two days ago. He had been with them since last season (and in 2019, too) and participated in two games with them. He wasn’t able to register a catch in any of those games.

Sokol once was on the Jags’ practice squad in 2019. He’s also been with the Detroit Lions as an offseason player and practice squad player.

With both Lauletta and Sokol joining the Jags’ practice squad, they are now at 15 players. That leaves one available slot on the unit.