Jags sign FB Bruce Miller, OL Evan Boehm to practice squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed two veterans to their practice squad Monday. One was the team’s former starting fullback Bruce Miller, who NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, placed on their Practice Squad/Suspended list for performance-enhancing drugs. He’ll have to spend six games there before he can be activated, but he won’t actually count towards a practice squad spot.

#Jaguars practice squad FB Bruce Miller is being suspended 6 games for PEDs. His agent Jack Reale tells me he took an over-the-counter supplement prior to being signed by the team that listed no banned substances. But players are responsible for what they put in their bodies. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2020





This transaction comes after the Jags released Miller just a few days ago on Oct. 30. He initially joined the team on Aug. 15 as they were seemingly looking for a veteran presence at fullback and exited his first stint in Jacksonville with one catch for two yards.

The Jags also signed offensive lineman Evan Boehm to their practice squad, who last spent time on the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad. Boehm was a fourth round selection for the Arizona Cardinals in 2016, but spent time with the Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis Colts, and Miami Dolphins afterward.

Boehm will enter his tenure in Jacksonville with 21 starts to his name. A majority of those starts came with the Cardinals and Dolphins, both of whom he was able to garner eight starts with.