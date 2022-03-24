Jags sign CB Xavier Crawford

The Jacksonville Jaguars added a new member to their secondary Thursday by signing fourth-year cornerback Xavier Crawford.

Crawford, 26, will join the Jags after previously spending time with the Chicago Bears from 2019-21 where he was coached by current Jaguars passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach Deshea Townsend. Before his time there, he played for the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans, who drafted him in the sixth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Crawford has played in 21 games since coming into the NFL and has started in two, both of which came last season with Chicago. He’ll enter his tenure with the Jags with 21 combined tackles.

Crawford attended the University of Central Michigan before entering the league after he transferred there from Oregon State. He’ll join a cornerbacks group led by Shaquill Griffin, Tyson Campbell, and Darious Williams, which means he has a chance to be a CB4 heading into the regular season if he can beat out Tre Herndon and a few others.