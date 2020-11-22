Jags make several transactions to prepare for Steelers game

The Jacksonville Jaguars made several transactions which promoted players from their practice squad to their active roster ahead of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Those players were tight end Eric Saubert, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, receiver Terry Godwin, and running back Nathan Cottrell.

The Jags also waived safety Doug Middleton and added third-year player Craig Reynolds to their practice squad. He joins the team after spending 2019 with the Washington Football Team where he played under current offensive coordinator Jay Gruden.

We have also used our two practice squad standard elevation spots for tomorrow’s game on WR Terry Godwin and RB Nathan Cottrell. pic.twitter.com/wRSFTylUfQ — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) November 21, 2020

A lot of the promotions make sense when looking at the players who were on the Jags’ injury report. Saubert’s promotion comes after the Jags ruled James O’Shaughnessy out with a knee injury Friday. This marks Saubert’s fourth season and second active game with the Jags as he registered 13 special teams snaps Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Giles-Harris will be active for his third game of the year, playing in the Jags’ last two games against Houston and Green Bay. However, he has yet to register any stats but has taken the field for 42 special teams snaps and one on defense.

Sunday’s game will be the second for Godwin as a Jaguar. He was also promoted last week as Laviska Shenault Jr. was dealing with a hamstring injury and has yet to return. He also registered two returns for 20 yards.

As for Cottrell, his promotion comes as the Jags are down one running back after Chris Thompson went on injured reserve this month. This will mark the rookie’s second game as he was promoted in the Jags’ opener against the Indianapolis Colts. In that game, he registered one offensive snap and had 19 on special teams.