Jags make several roster transactions before Week 10 game vs. Packers

James Johnson
·2 min read

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a wide variety of roster transactions Saturday in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. That included the elevation of four players from their practice squad.

With linebacker Dakota Allen and receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. being ruled out on the final injury report, the Jags utilized their two standard elevation spots on Joe Giles-Harris and Terry Godwin.

Giles-Harris has spent most of his Jags tenure on their practice squad after joining them last season as an undrafted free agent. In 2019, he was activated for five games, registering a bulk of his snaps on special teams. He also was active for the Jags’ last game against the Houston Texans where he registered more snaps on special teams.

As for Godwin, this will be his first activation from the practice squad since joining the Jags last season.

The Jaguars also decided to activate offensive lineman KC McDermott and safety Doug Middleton from their practice squad.

Sunday’s game will mark McDermott’s third time on the active roster as he participated in the Jags’ games against the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals. He registered a few special teams snaps in the process but didn’t see the field for any offensive plays.

Middleton, on the other hand, will be participating in his fourth game of the season after playing in the Jags’ games against the Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, and Houston Texans (Week 9).

Lastly, the Jags activated safety Andrew Wingard from injured reserve and kicker Chase McLaughlin from the commissioner’s permission list.

Wingard’s addition isn’t a surprise after he was designated to return from IR earlier in the week. He started in three games this season for the Jags before going on IR before Week 6’s game against the Detroit Lions and will return with 25 tackles and a pick to his name.

As for McLaughlin, he was signed to the roster earlier in the week to replace Josh Lambo, who is out for the season with a gluteus medius injury. McLaughlin, a second-year player, will come into his tenure with the Jags with a 78.3% field goal conversion rate (18-of-23) and a 100% extra point attempt rate (26-of-26). He previously spent time on the active rosters of the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, and San Francisco 49ers.

Latest Stories

  • The Masters 2020 live leaderboard, scores and updates

    Follow all the action from Augusta National as Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and the world’s best battle it out for the Green Jacket

  • Kirk Ferentz used Iowa's 3 timeouts in the final seconds of a blowout for the best possible reason: Spite

    Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout with 19 seconds left in a 35-0 game. So the Iowa coach called three in return.

  • NBA rumor tracker: Latest draft, free agency and trade speculation

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren shines in win over Emoni Bates

    Basketball fans got a treat Thursday evening when the No. 1 junior in the country squared off with the No. 1 senior in the country.

  • Dustin Johnson matches 54-hole Masters record and takes big step towards first Green Jacket

    World No 1 Dustin Johnson took a decisive step towards claiming his first Green Jacket on moving day at the Masters. The 36-year-old American carded a superb seven-under-par 65 to move to -16 for the tournament, four shots clear of his nearest rival, on a day the British challenge faltered at Augusta National. Trailing by two shots after 36 holes, the English trio of Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and 2016 champion Danny Willett were all in contention at the start of the round but all suffered frustrating days. Fleetwood shot a one-under-par 71 to move to -8, Willett a 74 to fall to -5, while Rose hit a four-over-par 76 to fall to -3. Full leaderboard Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy did put an excellent round together with a five-under-par 67 to move to -8 and into a share of 10th. But after his opening-day 75 on Thursday, he looks to have given himself too much work to do. There was also disappointment for defending champion Tiger Woods, who began Saturday’s third round four shots off the lead. A level-par 72 left the five-time Masters winner in a share of 20th place. Instead, Johnson’s challenge is likely to come from South Korea’s 22-year-old Sung-jae Im, Mexican Abraham Ancer and Australian Cameron Smith who all find themselves four shots off the lead at -12 Johnson, though, holds the whip hand heading into Sunday's final day, the American poised to claim a second major title. Surprisingly for someone who has spent over 100 weeks in the No 1 position, the 2016 US Open at Oakmont remains Johnson’s sole major to date. If he can finish the job on Sunday, he would likely beat the record for lowest winning score at the Masters, set by a 21-year-old Woods when he became the youngest champion in Masters history in 1997, winning by 12 shots with an 18-under par 270. “It's definitely still a long way to go, but I mean, this would mean a lot,” he said. “What a great event; it's the Masters. “I grew up just an hour up the road [in Colombia, South Carolina]. So this one would be very special to me. I feel very comfortable, but I'm going to need to go out and play a really good round of golf if I want to win."

  • Michigan football game score vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Live updates

    Michigan football live game updates and score vs. Big Ten West contender Wisconsin Badgers, as Wolverines try to get to .500

  • Lions players reportedly celebrated time away from Matt Patricia after 2018 season with mimosas at team facility

    Players detailed communication, music restrictions and a dancing video involving Cam Newton as issues with Patricia's style.

  • Packers legend Hornung dies at 84

    Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. Known as "The Golden Boy," Hornung was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he won the 1956 Heisman. The Packers later released a statement from team president/CEO Mark Murphy.

  • Jack Nicklaus criticises Augusta after low-scoring day one at The Masters

    The 18-time major winner was upset that the greens were not responsive following heavy rain

  • Vikings guard Pat Elflein returns from IR only to be cut a day later

    Pat Elflein was expecting to play in his first game back since an injury in Week 1.

  • Nebraska gets past Penn State 30-23 in McCaffrey's 1st start

    Nebraska appeared ready to blow out Penn State, then suddenly found itself in a close game, the kind the Cornhuskers have been known to lose under third-year coach Scott Frost. The Nittany Lions twice drove deep into Nebraska territory in the final 4 minutes, and each time the Huskers' defense made stops that preserved a 30-23 win Saturday. Luke McCaffrey made his first start at quarterback in place of Adrian Martinez, who turned in two flat performances as the Huskers opened the season with two losses.

  • How John Lynch, 49ers feel about Jimmy Garoppolo, 'elephant in room'

    John Lynch is aware of the questions surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the 49ers.

  • Fantasy Football Week 10 Injury Wrap: Bears looking for a running back

    A host of NFL teams have uncertain backfields as we get ready for Week 10. Scott Pianowski has your status check.

  • A spotter found Bryson DeChambeau's lost ball, and then gave it to him

    Bryson DeChambeau lost his ball on the third hole Friday, and then a spotter threw him "for a loop" by finding it and giving it to him a hole later.

  • Kentucky lines up in a tribute formation and takes delay of game to honor OL coach who died Thursday

    John Schlarman died Thursday at the age of 45. He was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma two years ago.

  • NBA Rumors: Knicks interested in Celtics' Gordon Hayward

    The New York Knicks reportedly are interested in acquiring Gordon Hayward if the Boston Celtics make him available.

  • Fantasy Football Week 10: Players to start or sit

    Dalton Del Don delivers his fantasy football lineup advice for every Week 10 game on tap.

  • UFC Vegas 14 main card bout scrapped on fight day due to health issues

    Eryk Anders on Saturday confirmed his UFC Vegas 14 bout with Antonio Arroyo had been canceled because of health concerns. Anders missed weight on Friday, weighing 1.5 pounds above the 186-pound limit for the middleweight non-title fight. His health concerns that nixed the fight stem from trying to recover from a rough weight cut. According to a report by MMAFighting's Guilherme Cruz, Arroyo cornerman Marcelo Alfaya said that Anders was "sick and went to hospital." Neither Anders nor UFC officials have yet to confirm that he was hospitalized, though Anders did post on Instagram that the bout had been canceled. The fight was initially slated to be the UFC Vegas 14 main card opener. The fight card will now move forward with 11 bouts. The UFC has yet to announce a re-shuffling of the line-up, as of the time of publication. "Hey guys, unfortunately due to issues concerning my health I was forced to withdraw from tonight’s fight against Arroyo. I am recovering and look forward to getting back to action ASAP. Thank you everyone for your love and support."Eryk Anderson – Instagram View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eryk Anders (@erykanders) UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos weigh-in face-offs video (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

    Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 10's top running backs. (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

  • NFL coordinator calls Carson Wentz 'atrocious', rips Eagles' coaching hierarchy

    It's no secret that the Eagles' first eight games were ugly, and the team's standing around the league is not looking too great. By Adam Hermann