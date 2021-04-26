Jags set to meet virtually with CB Darren Hall this week

The NFL Draft is just three days away, but that doesn’t mean teams still aren’t having interviews at this point in the game. That especially applies to a team that won just one game last season as the Jags did. And while the team did address cornerback this offseason, it appears they have interest in another young player at the position who could be a late-round addition.

According to the Draft Network’s Justin Melo, the team is set to meet with San Diego State’s Darren Hall soon.

Hall is a player who earned first-team All-Mountain West Conference honors last season. He ultimately ended 2020 with 38 total tackles, six pass breakups, three picks, and a touchdown. That led to him not only getting recognition in the Mountain West but an invite to the Senior Bowl where Melo says he had a nice week.

The 5-foot-11, 189-pound cornerback has explosion based on the numbers above. He was also able to clock in a 40-time of 4.47 during his pro day, which is a good number for those wondering about his straight-line speed.

Per NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein, Hall is a player who played with inconsistent technique in college, but when it came to making plays, he seemed to show up for the Aztecs. As a result, Zierlein tabbed him with a fifth-round grade.

Hall plays with inconsistent technique but a natural feel for making a play on the football. He lacks restraint and has head-first play qualities that create risk-reward in coverage. He loses positioning when trailing routes and is missing top-end speed to keep from being stacked by talented targets. However, his timing and accuracy to affect the catch-point offers hope that he can improve his technique. That said, he has limitations that might push him toward a zone-based defense where he can focus on playing downhill both in coverage and with plus run support.

The Jags have two fifth-round selections (picks 146 and 171) and one in the seventh (pick 251). If they are high enough on Hall, maybe one of those three picks could be where they target him.