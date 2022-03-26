Jags send OL coach to Memphis to check out Dylan Parham

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is behind us, but that doesn’t mean teams won’t be able to checkout prospects in person as several pro days have and will be taking place in the coming weeks. That said, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ work on the 2022 NFL Draft is far from done as the team still needs a lot of help despite going on a spree in free agency.

While the team was able to land the top free agent guard in Brandon Scherff, they still could use the help of a high draft selection for the offensive line. That’s probably why they sent at least one of their offensive line coaches to Memphis’ pro day to check out Dylan Parham, according to Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy.

All 32 NFL clubs were in attendance today at Memphis pro-day for @seniorbowl standouts C/G Dylan Parham and WR Calvin Austin. OL coaches from Giants, Jags, Texans, and Patriots (Joe Judge) conducted position drills for future NFL starting center Parham.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/a9DQWHNx5K — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 24, 2022

At 6-feet-3, 311 pounds, Parham is projected to be a third-round pick by most draft pundits. Many seem to be drawn to him due to his versatility (has played guard and tackle) and his foot quickness. He’s also pretty impressive from a technical standpoint, which is huge because he may struggle from a raw power standpoint in the NFL.

As we’ve said on multiple occasions, Jags coach Doug Pederson likes big and athletic players, and Parham fits that description. Additionally, the Jags are in a situation where Brandon Linder is contemplating retirement, so a new guard or center could be needed to replace him.

For the reasons previously mentioned above, we slotted Parham to the Jags in our first Jags Wire mock of the offseason. And with him garnering interest from the team, it will be interesting to see if the Jags try and bring him in for a workout before the draft.