Jags safety Andrew Wingard signs RFA tender

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard signed his restricted free-agent tender Monday, which put him under contract for one more season as the team started their offseason workout program.

The team sent Wingard a restricted free agent tender at the right of first refusal on March 15 when they also re-signed receiver Terry Godwin. However, it seems the deal didn’t become official until Wingard reported to workouts and signed the dotted line.

Wingard will be returning after starting in 15 games for the Jags last season. He was able to accumulate 88 combined tackles, one pick, and one pass breakup.

Wingard should have some fierce competition to start this year, though. The Jags will have veteran Rayshawn Jenkins returning and he’ll be one of the highest-paid players on the team. Additionally, Andre Cisco flashed late last season after starting in the last three games and it could be hard to see him relinquish his role, too.

Still, even if Wingard can’t crack the starting lineup he’d be a good depth piece and a player who could contribute on special teams. According to Pro Football Reference, he’s taken 682 career snaps as a specialist, so it’s a phase of the game that he should be more than comfortable with.