Jags make roster transactions on defense in preparation for Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars made several roster transactions on defense by elevating multiple players from their practice squad for Week 9’s game against the Houston Texans. They utilized their two standard elevation spots to bring up linebacker Joe Giles-Harris and cornerback Josh Nurse.

The Jags also promoted safety Doug Middleton to the active roster and placed rookie linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (knee) ​on injured reserve.

We have utilized our two practice squad standard elevation spots for tomorrow’s game on LB Joe Giles-Harris and CB Josh Nurse. We also promoted S Doug Middleton to the active roster from the practices squad and placed LB Shaquille Quarterman (knee) on the reserve/injured list. pic.twitter.com/mSLqWplxU4 — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) November 7, 2020





Giles-Harris joined the Jags last season as an undrafted free agent out of Duke. He participated in five games in 2019 as a rookie and was able to garner three tackles on the season. Giles-Harris’ promotion not only comes after Quarterman was sent to injured reserve, but also after linebacker Dakota Allen (ankle) was ruled out Friday on the final injury report.

Nurse’s elevation could be due to Sidney Jones’ situation. While he wasn’t on the final injury report, he was limited all week with a rib injury. If the injury hinders him, it appears Nurse will be on standby to provide depth at cornerback.

Middleton’s elevation comes after the Jags had two safeties surface o the injury report in starter Jarrod Wilson and Brandon Watson. Wilson was limited all week with a hamstring injury although he wasn’t listed on the final report while Watson was limited on Thursday and full on Friday with the same type of injury.

Lastly, Quarterman was healthy all week but surfaced on the final injury report. He didn’t participate in Friday’s practice as a result and it appears the staff believes he’ll need some time to recover.