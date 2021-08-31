Jags roster cuts: Tracking their path to 53-man roster
Today is the day that the Jacksonville Jaguars (and every NFL team) will name their final 53-man rosters for 2021 as the league’s mandated deadline is set for 4 p.m. EST. The team has also been busy on the trade market, letting both quarterback Gardner Minshew and cornerback Sidney Jones IV go within the last few days for sixth-round picks.
With the set of moves that are set to take place, we’ll be tracking them all as the Jags get to 53. We’ve listed each position to help fans track the players currently on the roster, those who’ve already departed, and those who will be let go throughout the day.
Here is a look at what the roster currently looks like.
Quarterbacks
Aug 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Who’s currently on the roster
Trevor Lawrence C.J. Beathard
Who has departed/been cut
Gardner Minshew II (Traded on Aug. 28)
Running backs
Aug 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to running back James Robinson (30) against the Cleveland Browns in the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Who’s currently on the roster
James Robinson Carlos Hyde Dare Ogunbowale Devine Ozigbo Nathan Cottrell
Who has departed/been cut
Wide receiver
WR: D.J. Chark Jr.
(Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)
Who’s currently on the roster
DJ Chark Marvin Jones Jr. Laviska Shenault Jr. Phillip Dorsett II Collin Johnson Jamal Agnew Pharoh Cooper Jeff Cotton Tavon Austin Jalen Camp Josh Hammond Devin Smith
Who has departed/been cut
Josh Imatorbhebhe (Waived/injured on Aug. 18) Tim Jones (Waived/injured on Aug. 18) Laquon Treadwell (Released on Aug. 31)
Tight ends
Nov 29, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end James O'Shaughnessy (80) runs against Cleveland Browns strong safety Karl Joseph (42) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Who’s currently on the roster
James O'Shaughnessy Chris Manhertz Luke Farrell Ben Ellefson Tyler Davis
Who has departed/been cut
Tim Tebow (Released on Aug. 18)
Offensive linemen
Aug 16, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, United States; Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder (65) and guard A.J. Cann (60) walk onto the field during training camp drills at the Dream Finders Homes training facility. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Who’s currently on the roster Cam Robinson Andrew Norwell Brandon Linder Ben Bartch Jawaan Taylor Walker Little Tyler Shatley Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms Will Richardson KC McDermott Austen Pleasants Badara Traore Jermaine Eluemunor A.J. Cann (Reserve/COVID-19)
Who has departed/been cut
Garrett McGhin (Waived on Aug. 26)
Defensive line
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) puts pressure on Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) during first quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Cleveland Browns for their only home preseason game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida Saturday night, August 14, 2021. The Browns led at the half 13 to 0. [Florida Times-Union]
Who’s currently on the roster
Malcom Brown DaVon Hamilton Roy Robertson-Harris Jay Tufele Adam Gotsis Taven Bryan Daniel Ekuale Doug Costin Daniel Ross (Injured reserve)
Who has departed/been cut
Edge rushers
Aug 17, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) looks on as linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (45) performs drills during training camp at Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Who's currently on the roster
Josh Allen K’Lavon Chaisson Dawaune Smoot Jihad Ward Jordan Smith Lerentee McCray Aaron Patrick
Who has departed/been cut
Interior linebackers
Sep 8, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Myles Jack (44) runs from the tunnel before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Who's currently on the roster
Myles Jack Damien Wilson Shaquille Quarterman Chapelle Russell Dakota Allen Quincy Williams
Who has departed/been cut
Cornerbacks
Jaguars CB (26) Shaquill Griffin catches a ball during drills on the practice fields outside TIAA Bank Field during the Jacksonville Jaguars mandatory veterans minicamp session Monday morning, June 14, 2021. [Florida Times-Union]
Who's currently on the roster
Shaquill Griffin C.J. Henderson Tyson Campbell Tre Herndon Brandon Rusnak Chris Claybrooks
Who has departed/been cut
Sidney Jones IV (Traded on Aug. 30) Corey Straughter (Waived on Aug. 30) D.J. Daniels (Waived on Aug. 18)
Safety
Jul 30, 2021; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (38) participates in training camp at Dream Finders Homes practice field Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Who's currently on the team
Rayshawn Jenkins Jarrod Wilson Andre Cisco Rudy Ford Daniel Thomas Josh Jones Andrew Wingard
Who has departed/been cut
Specialists
Aug 30, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars punter Josh Lambo (4) kicks a field goal during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Who's currently on the team
K Josh Lambo P Logan Cooke LS Ross Matiscik
Who has departed/been cut
Aldrick Rosas (Released July 30)
