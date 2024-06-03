Jags rookie WR David White Jr. tore his ACL

Wide receiver David White Jr.'s bid to make the Jaguars has come to an end.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson confirmed at a Monday press conference that White tore his ACL during one of last week's practices. White announced his injury over the weekend.

"He was having a really good offseason and just wish him well now during the recovery," Pederson said.

White signed with the Jaguars after going undrafted out of Western Carolina this year. He had 34 catches for 519 yards and six touchdowns last season.

First-round pick Brian Thomas Jr. joins Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis, Parker Washington, Tim Jones, and Devin Duvernay at the top of the receiver depth chart in Jacksonville.