Jags rookie RB James Robinson scores his first NFL touchdown vs. Titans

It has been a day of firsts for the Jacksonville Jaguars today.

After tight end Tyler Eifert scored his first touchdown with the team, undrafted rookie running back James Robinson scored his very first NFL touchdown with a huge 19-yard run up the middle into the endzone:

#Jaguars RB @Robinson_jamess with his first NFL touchdown… 17 yards TO THE HOUSE! pic.twitter.com/5MR0ejyiuO — Big Titans Hate Week Country (@BigCatCountry) September 20, 2020





With his touchdown the Jaguars cut the deficit to seven points but Tennessee scored on the next drive, putting the score at 30-17. Robinson currently stands at 12 rushes for 85 yards with his touchdown on the day.