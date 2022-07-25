Jags rookie LB Devin Lloyd to miss some time with a hamstring injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars took the practice field for the first day of camp Monday and had no players on their Physically Unable to Perform list. However, they did have several players who aren’t going to be able to practice full time, and rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd is even going to miss some time with a hamstring issue that popped up yesterday.

Jags coach Doug Pederson informed the media about the injury Monday morning, but said it wasn’t a significant one.

“Devin Lloyd is the one that’s probably going to miss a little time,” Pederson said. “He’s got a little hamstring that popped up yesterday on him. It’s nothing too significant, but we’re just going to be cautious with him and give him a little time.”

Lloyd was one of two first-round picks the Jags added in April’s draft after they took Travon Walker first overall. The team traded up from their first pick in the second round to pick No. 27 with Tampa and took Lloyd when he fell a little lower than expected.

Lloyd is a player who is expected to be a big part of the Jags’ plans heading into this season as longtime veteran Myles Jack is no longer part of the team. However, there is plenty of time for him to get ready as the Jags have over a week before their preseason starts.

The Jags drafted another interior linebacker in Chad Muma in the third round, who could be the player who receives the snaps in Lloyd’s place for the time being. The team also has Shaquille Quarterman, Chapelle Russell, and undrafted rookie Grant Morgan on the depth chart, so their overall depth appears to be fine in the middle.