Jags reveal 2021 rookie class numbers before mini-camp

James Johnson
·1 min read
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ rookie class took the field Saturday for mini-camp, marking their first NFL practice session. Prior to taking the field, the Jags also revealed the numbers of each rookie selection, which came with some interesting decisions.

Among the most interesting were the numbers Tyson Campbell and Luke Farrell chose, which were the numbers Maurice Jones-Drew (32) and Marcedes Lewis (89), respectively, wore with the Jags.

Jones-Drew’s number, which is currently Campbell’s, hasn’t been worn in the regular season since 2013 when the veteran tailback last took the field for Jacksonville. Campbell’s number was three at Georgia (which can be worn by him in the NFL, too), but that number is occupied by quarterback C.J. Beathard currently.

However, the No. 89 was last worn by tight end Josh Oliver, who was traded to the Baltimore Ravens this offseason. That said, it’s not surprising to see Farrell take it as he wore 89 at Ohio State.

As expected, first overall pick Trevor Lawrence will be wearing No. 16, which was established upon his selection. As for his fellow draft selections on the offensive side, tailback Travis Etienne will wear the No. 1 (as expected), offensive tackle Walker Little will wear the No. 72, and receiver Jalen Camp will wear 12.

On defense, safety Andre Cisco will wear the No. 38, defensive tackle Jay Tufele will wear the No. 97, and edge rusher Jordan Smith will wear the No. 92.

