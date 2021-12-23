Jags reunite with RB Ryquell Armstead by signing him off Packers’ practice squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars made multiple transactions on Wednesday and among them was the signing of running back Ryquell Armstead off the Green Bay Packers practice squad.

The signing marks a reunion for the Jags who drafted Armstead in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. As a rookie, Armstead played in all 16 games with the Jags and started in one. He was able to accumulate 35 carries for 108 yards in the process.

Armstead, unfortunately, missed last season after battling COVID-19. He had to be hospitalized twice in the process and battled “significant respiratory issues” per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. However, he’s back and has recovered and spent time on the practice squads of the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, and the Packers this season.

The Jags’ decision to bring back Armstead comes after the team placed Carlos Hyde on injured reserve Wednesday with a concussion. It was an injury he sustained two Sundays ago against Tennessee after taking a big hit from linebacker Derick Roberson in the second half. He missed Week 15’s game against Houston as a result and the Jags decided to shut him down for the season.