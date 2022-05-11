Jags remain at 27th spot in new post-draft USA TODAY power rankings

While they still could add a few more additions, the offseason acquisition process for the Jacksonville Jaguars is pretty much over as the draft and free agency have concluded. The team spent the most money in NFL history when it came to the free agents and got to select some of the draft’s best players after earning the No. 1 spot in the draft order.

Some notables they were able to add along the way were receiver Christian Kirk, tight end Evan Engram, and guard Brandon Scherff on offense. Then on defense, they were able to add linebackers Travon Walker, Devin Lloyd, and Chad Muma to bolster the opposite side.

As a result, the Jags look significantly better on paper on both sides of the ball, but the regular season will ultimately tell if that’s the case. However, Nate Davis of USA TODAY isn’t quite ready to declare the Jags a better team just yet as he kept them at the No. 27 spot in his post-draft power rankings.

27. Jaguars (27): With Doug Pederson calling the shots and RB – not slot receiver – Travis Etienne poised to make his NFL debut, it’s almost like they’re getting four first-round picks this year after getting DE/OLB Travon Walker and LB Devin Lloyd, both potential defensive rookie of the year candidates.

This upcoming season will indeed be interesting to watch because the Jags will be trotting multiple first-round picks on the field after having the worst record in the NFL the last two seasons. Hopefully, Etienne and his Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence help the offense take a step forward, while this year’s first-round selections in Walker and Lloyd help the defense take a step.

Another thing to factor into the Jags’ potential improvement is the coaching change they made with the addition of Doug Pederson. After witnessing the struggles of Urban Meyer last year, fans seem to be high on the Jags’ chances to improve, but the bigger question is how much more improved will they be.