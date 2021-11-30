Jags release WR John Brown from practice squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars started Week 13 by making a roster move and releasing practice squad receiver John Brown. The decision came exactly three weeks away from the veteran’s signing, which was one they were hoping would bring speed to the offense.

Brown participated in two games with the Jags (against San Francisco and Atlanta), but was unable to register a catch with the team, though he was targeted twice. It also didn’t help that he had limited snaps to make an impact, as he only was on the field for seven total plays during his Jags tenure.

Prior to joining the Jags’ practice squad, Brown last spent time with the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills. However, he entered the league as a third-round pick for the Arizona Cardinals in 2014 and currently has 320 catches for 4,748 yards and 31 touchdowns to his name.

With the Jags releasing the veteran from practice squad, they still have three receivers on the unit. Those players are Jeff Cotton, Tim Jones, and Josh Hammond.