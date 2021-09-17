Jags release RB Duke Johnson from practice squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they released veteran running back Duke Johnson from their practice squad Thursday afternoon, just 10 days after signing him.

With the Jags losing Travis Etienne for the season, many felt the Jags picked up Johnson for a similar role as the first-round pick, which was to be a pass-catcher out of the backfield. However, the team didn’t make him active Week 1 and it appears they are fine with the group they have at running back.

When it comes to the run game, the Jags didn’t run the ball all that much with the players who were on their active roster. They exited Week 1’s game with just 76 yards on 16 attempts. Carlos Hyde led the way in the process with 44 yards and James Robinson was behind him with 25 yards.

This season marks Johnson’s sixth in the NFL as he was drafted in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He spent four seasons with them then signed with the Jags’ divisional rivals in the Houston Texans for two seasons (2019-20).

With the Jags releasing Johnson Thursday, they have one practice squad spot available now. They also have one running back on the practice squad in Devine Ozigbo.