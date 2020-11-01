Jags release FB Bruce Miller with several other moves

The Jacksonville Jaguars made several transactions Friday, including the release of fullback Bruce Miller. With him primarily serving as a blocker and being the only fullback on the roster, the move is an indication that the Jags will be going without the fullback position heading forward.

In addition to Miller’s release, the Jags also released kicker Aldrick Rosas from their practice squad.

RB Chris Thompson was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He’s now on the active roster. DE Josh Mauro was signed by the Cardinals off the practice squad. FB Bruce Miller was released. K Aldrick Rosas was released from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/QeJEkKX1uo — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 30, 2020





Miller was signed this summer during training camp and was mostly used for blocking purposes, only garnering one catch for two yards. He made an appearance in all seven of the Jags’ games and started in four. However, with him just accumulating 56 snaps on offense (12%) and the run game flourishing without heavy usage of the fullback position, the Jags went in a different direction.

As for Rosas, he signed with the Jags’ practice squad on Sept. 28. With Stephen Hauschka dealing with a knee injury, Rosas had to be promoted to the active roster for the Jags’ Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. During that game, he was able to hit four-of-five field goals and an extra point attempt before having to go on injured reserve.

The Jags also had defensive end Josh Mauro plucked from their practice squad by the Arizona Cardinals Friday. He never saw the field with the Jags as a result of a five-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, but played for the Oakland Raiders in 2019.