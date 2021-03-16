Jags reach an agreement with former Panthers TE Chris Manhertz

The Jacksonville Jaguars made their second transaction of Day 2 of the tampering period by agreeing to terms with former Carolina Panthers tight end Chris Manhertz.

The deal is a two-year deal worth $7.25 million. Over half of that will be guaranteed ($4.25 million to be exact) according to his agent Sean Stellato.

Manhertz, 28, will enter his Jags tenure with just 12 catches, 142 receiving yards, and a touchdown throughout his six-year career. With that being the case, it seems the Jags are adding him for his blocking abilities more than anything.

The Jags came into free agency desperately needing a starting tight end, and while the addition of Manhertz may help the group overall, it seems the Jags will continue their search for a starter this offseason. With players like Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith off the market, it’s unlikely the answer is in free agency and instead will come through the draft.

Jags coach Urban Meyer discussed “rebuilding” the tight end room last week and this might not be the start he had in mind. While it’s early in the free-agent process, there aren’t a lot of veteran options to choose from at the position aside from maybe Gerald Everett, who isn’t quite on the same level as Smith and Henry.