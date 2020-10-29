Jags RB James Robinson up for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson entered Week 7 in a little bit of a slump, but answered it with the best game of his young career. He finished Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers strong despite the Jags losing, accumulating career highs of 22 carries, 119 rushing yards, and two touchdowns (one of which was a TD reception).

As a result, Robinson has found himself on the Pepsi Rookie of the Week ballot.





This marks Robinson’s second time making the ballot as he was also placed on it for Week 4 after the Jags’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He didn’t quite have the numbers he put up Sunday, but was able to garner 75 rushing yards over 17 carries while also accumulating 32 yards as a receiver.

Robinson continued to break barriers for an undrafted rookie, accumulating the most receptions of any undrafted running back in NFL history throughout seven games. He also posted the most yards from scrimmage of any undrafted player throughout the same timeline along with several other notable feats on the day.

Hope you’re not tired of these yet! 😂 James Robinson is now the only undrafted player over the last 20 seasons to post at least 50 scrimmage in each of his seven career games.#Jaguars #DUUUVAL [via Jaguars PR] — 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 🎙 (@PhiltheFilipino) October 25, 2020





With that last catch, James Robinson has now produced 400 scrimmage yards in four career road games.#Jaguars #DUUUVAL [via Jaguars PR] — 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 🎙 (@PhiltheFilipino) October 25, 2020





Robinson has been nothing short of spectacular for the Jags after he had to become their RB1 Week 1. After Sunday’s game, he exited Week 7 third in rushing among rookie running backs with 481 yards. The only rookies with higher rushing totals are Clyde Edwards-Helaire (505) and Jonathan Taylor (367), both of whom were drafted in the first and second rounds, respectively.