Jags RB James Robinson named to NFL Network’s top-100 players list

Back in July, we made a case for Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson to make NFL Network’s Top-100 Players list and it looks like we were right to do so. The undrafted power back from Illinois State was the first person named to the list Sunday afternoon, placing him at the No. 100 overall spot.

Robinson took the league by storm last year after going undrafted and replacing Leonard Fournette as the Jags’ RB1. He ultimately finished the season tied for fifth in rushing with 1,070 yards throughout 240 carries. He also was able to garner seven rushing touchdowns, and as a receiver, he brought in 49 receptions for 344 yards and three touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Robinson missed the Jags’ last two games as a rookie, but he still was able to surpass Dominic Rhodes for the most yards from scrimmage when it comes to the NFL’s history with undrafted running backs. He was also just 34 yards away from breaking Rhode’s record in rushing.

The list is one that’s voted on by players in the league and it appears Robinson garnered a great amount of respect for the season he had and proved he should’ve been drafted around the third to fourth round at the very least. Now, he’ll look to put together an even better year with new Jags coach Urban Meyer and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence joining the organization this season.