Jags RB coach Terry Robiskie: We have a bunch of big-eyed guys who are rarin’ to go

The Jaguars waived running back Leonard Fournette on Monday in a move that head coach Doug Marrone called the best thing for the organization.

On Tuesday, Jaguars running backs coach Terry Robiskie weighed in on the decision and said the move wasn’t made because of Fournette’s shortcomings. Robiskie said it had “everything to do with seeing from the other guys” and described the remaining backs as “a bunch of big-eyed guys who are rarin’ to go.”

“It looks like a young room,” Robiskie said, via the team’s website. “It looks energetic. It looks like a bunch of fresh guys. They wanted an opportunity and I think they feel the opportunity is there. It’s a group of guys ready to go mee the challenge, go prove themselves. Everybody in life wants an opportunity. I’ve got a group of guys that has a shot. They’ve got an opportunity right before them.”

The room is now made up of Ryquell Armstead, Devine Ozigbo, Chris Thompson, Nathan Cottrell and James Robinson. Armstead and Ozigbo are second-year players while Cottrell and Robinson are undrafted rookies, which is likely why Robiskie said he’s “happy as hell” to have one veteran in Thompson as part of the mix.

