Jags ranked 29th in PFF power rankings

With training camp not too far away for the Jacksonville Jaguars and NFL, Pro Football Focus recently released a preseason power ranking poll. Unsurprisingly, the Jags weren’t ranked high on it, but they also were several spots from last. In fact, that spot went to the Detroit Lions with the Jags’ divisional rivals receiving the 31st ranking.

As for the Jags, they were slotted at the No. 29 spot.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars Super Bowl Win Probability: 1%

Highest-Graded Player: C Brandon Linder (80.0)

The argument could be made that the Jags could’ve been a little higher with the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals ranked ahead of them at the No. 28 and No. 27 spots, respectively. However, 29th isn’t that far off from the rankings we’ve seen from others.

The Jags will be coming off a 1-15 season that made Shad Khan shake things up this offseason. That also got them the No. 1 overall pick, which they used on Trevor Lawrence, and though the future seems bright, the rookie quarterback and Jags have to go out there and prove themselves.

As for the rest of the AFC South, the Tennessee Titans were ranked No. 12, while the Indianapolis Colts came in at the spot ahead of them. The No. 1 spot went to the Kansas City Chiefs, while the defending champion Tampa Bay Bucs were ranked second.