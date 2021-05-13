Jags rank 28th in latest MMQB power rankings

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the rise in the post-draft NFL power rankings from Sports Illustrated’s “Monday Morning Quarterback” staff, though not by a lot. The team ranked 31st in the post-Super Bowl power rankings, but after addressing several areas of need in free agency and the draft (including the most important need at quarterback), Jacksonville has risen to No. 28.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars Points in poll: 50 Highest-place vote: 23 (1) Lowest-place vote: 31 (1) Post-SB rank: 31 Season result: 1–15, fourth in AFC South SI draft grade: C+ Trevor Lawrence won’t cure all that ails the Jaguars, but obviously he’ll be the most dissected part of the team in Urban Meyer’s season as an NFL head coach. His performance will probably be the most important thing to anyone in the Jags’ front office too.

The Jaguars received a vote to be as high as 23rd and as low as 31st, indicating the staff seems to be a bit split on just how much Jacksonville will improve in Year 1 with Urban Meyer and Lawrence. However, the consensus seems to be “not that much.”

Sports Illustrated gave the Jaguars just a C+ grade for their draft, which is understandable. Some picks, like running back Travis Etienne in the first round and cornerback Tyson Campbell, didn’t exactly address major needs, and the team waited to address tight end until the fifth round. Because of that, it appears Tim Tebow will get an offseason roster spot as a tight end.

While the Jags addressed a lot of areas of need like defensive line and safety in both free agency and the draft, those changes may not have been splashy enough for real change to materialize on the field in 2021.