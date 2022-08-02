Jags QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne to sit vs. Raiders in Hall of Fame Game

While many young players are expected to play in the Hall of Fame Game Thursday, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne will be among those helping from the sideline. On Tuesday, Jags coach Doug Pederson told the media that he would be sitting both, which means their 2022 preseason debuts will be put on hold for now.

When it comes to Lawrence, Pederson said he felt that Lawrence has received a lot of practice reps and is in a good spot at the moment.

“Really the decision for that has been that Trevor is getting a lot of great looks in practice and we feel like he’s in a good spot,” Pederson said Tuesday afternoon.

When including the Hall of Fame Game into the mix, the Jags will have four preseason games overall, so sitting Lawrence and not risking an injury when there are three more preseason opportunities makes sense. It especially makes sense after Pederson said he wanted to see the younger players on the field a few days ago.

Starting at quarterback will be Jake Luton as the Jags’ No. 2 quarterback, C.J. Beathard, will miss the game, too; as he recovers from a groin injury. That gives the third-year quarterback from Oregon State a big opportunity to make his case for the QB2 role and possibly a spot on the active roster if the Jags only keep one other quarterback alongside Lawrence.

As for Etienne, Pederson said he wants to also be cautious with the second-year player, who has been a full participant in practice but is coming off a Lisfranc injury. That means the Jags will head into this game without their top-2 running backs, leaving rookie Snoop Conner, Mekhi Sargent, Ryquell Armstead, and Nathan Cottrell to take the snaps Thursday.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire