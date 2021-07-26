Jags QB Trevor Lawrence lands second-highest rookie rating in ‘Madden NFL 22’

While the Jacksonville Jaguars’ full roster ratings have yet to be revealed, one player who fans won’t have to wait to find the overall rating on is No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. In a recent reveal of notable Madden ratings by ESPN, the game’s top rookie ratings were disclosed and Lawrence, who received a rating of 78, had the second-highest overall figure of his class.

As for the highest rating, that went to Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, who received a rating of 81. With the former Florida Gator being one of the most athletically gifted first-year players to enter the draft in a while, one could see why he would be the player to outscore Lawrence if any.

The game’s official Twitter account also released a video where some of the top rookies in the draft guessed the figures to their top attributes. No. 25 overall pick and Jags running back Travis Etienne was featured in the video, which revealed his short route running figure (67).

Your first look at Rookie Ratings in #Madden22 Is @MacJones_10 OVR too low? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LLgE7mVglV — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 25, 2021

With him being a dangerous runner out of the backfield in Clemson, some would have assumed he would have a higher figure in the category, but the game tends to be modest with rookie ratings. However, if Etienne flourishes in Darrell Bevell’s scheme as a receiver, his ratings will increase and the same applies to Lawrence, too.

EA’s ‘Madden NFL 22’ will be available for fans to play on Tuesday, Aug. 17 for those who pre-order it. Those who don’t pre-order the game will be able to get the game three days later on Friday, Aug. 20.