Jags QB C.J. Beathard not expected to need surgery after groin injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars received a few scares to open the week as two players had to leave Monday’s organized team practice early due to injury. One of those players was backup quarterback C.J. Beathard, who was carted off the field by the team’s staff.

However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported some good news on the veteran’s situation Tuesday. According to him, Beathard’s injury isn’t a major one, and it’s not expected to require surgery.

Some good news for CJ Beathard, as the groin injury he suffered is not expected to require surgery and not overly serious. https://t.co/mT0CarYAAW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 7, 2022

With this news coming out, it appears Doug Pederson’s quarterback room will remain intact eventually heading forward, though it’s unknown how long Beathard will be out for the current phase of OTAs.

When looking at the Jags’ full quarterbacks room, Beathard has been in the league the longest (since 2017), though starter Trevor Lawrence technically has more experience when it comes to starts (17). Beathard’s 12 starts are good for second on the team in terms of the Jags’ current group of signal-callers, while Jake Luton’s three starts fall behind that.

Beathard entered this offseason with a 58.7% career completion rate (293-of-499) for 3,502 yards, 13 interceptions, and 18 touchdowns. Last season was his first with the Jags, but he previously played for the San Francisco 49ers, who drafted him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

While Beathard’s injury isn’t believed to be serious, the Jags can take their time with his return due to having three signal-callers still available. In addition to Lawrence and Luton, the Jags also have undrafted rookie EJ Perry on the roster, who signed with the team after April’s draft.