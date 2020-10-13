Jags promote K Jon Brown from practice squad with several other moves

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a pretty active Monday as far as transactions go, including some promotions from their practice squad. With the team’s kicking game struggling Week 5 against the Houston Texans, Doug Marrone made a change at the placekicker position by releasing Stephen Hauschka.

Taking his place recent practice squad addition Jon Brown, who previously spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals.

We have made the following roster transactions: ▪ Promoted K Jon Brown & DL Caraun Reid to the active roster

▪ Released K Stephen Hauschka & DL Carl Davis

▪ Signed DE Jabaal Sheard to the practice squad

▪ Placed S Andrew Wingard (abdominal strain) on the reserve/injured list pic.twitter.com/sc76TEgkZN — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 12, 2020





The decision comes after Hauschka had a rough first game as a Jaguar against Houston. He missed two field goals late in the first half, one of which was wide left (24-yarder) and one of which was short (49-yard attempt).

With the Jags’ initial starting kicker, Josh Lambo, eligible to return from injured reserve many were hoping to see him back this week. Unfortunately, coach Doug Marrone revealed that he’s not quite able to return from the right hip injury he sustained before the Jags’ prime-time game against the Miami Dolphins.

Doug Marrone says Josh Lambo will not be available to kick this Sunday against the #Lions but is “hopeful” Lambo will make the trip to LA to kick against his former team in Week 7 — Ashlyn Sullivan (@ashlynrsullivan) October 12, 2020





Brown, who went undrafted in 2016, will be participating in his first regular season game Sunday when the Jags take on the Detroit Lions. He initially attended Kentucky where he played soccer before transferring to Louisville.

The Jags also released defensive lineman Carl Davis and signed another defensive lineman in his place, Caraun Reid, who was called up from the Jags’ practice squad Saturday to occupy one of their two additional game-day roster spots. The seventh-year player took the field for eight snaps Sunday against Houston, and despite not registering any stats, he did enough for the Jags to officially want him on the active roster.

The veteran has participated in 48 games throughout his career and has registered 16 starts. Reid will continue his career with the Jags with 50 total career tackles and 3.5 sacks to his name.