Jags promote DT Daniel Ekuale to active roster, release DT Timmy Jernigan

The Jacksonville Jaguars made some transactions on the defensive side Monday by promoting defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale to the active roster and releasing veteran defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan. Jernigan’s release was initially reported by SB Nation’s Demetrius Harvey and later the Jags confirmed it alongside the additions of kickers Steven Hauschka (to the active roster) and Aldrick Rosas (to their practice squad).

Jernigan’s release is one many weren’t expecting after the team just signed the Lake City native back in mid August, however, he never really found a groove with the team. In 54 snaps and three games, he only managed to register one tackle, which came Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans.

Jernigan previously played for the Philadelphia Eagles before signing with the Jags, however, the team didn’t resign him this offseason making him a free agent.

As for Ekuale, he joined the Jags after final cuts through their practice squad. He entered the league in 2018 and was on the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad for most of his rookie season. Last season, however, he made their final-53 man roster but had to be placed on injured reserve in November due to a calf injury. Ultimately, he was able to garner four tackles, one of which was registered as a tackle for loss.

