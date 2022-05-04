Jags to play Broncos in London Week 8

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ opponents for their 2022 international game have been decided, and as expected, that team will be the Denver Broncos. The league made the announcement official on Wednesday, and they also announced that the game will take place on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The Jags will be returning to Wembley Stadium after playing the last game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season. The Jags were able to defeat the Miami Dolphins in that game by a score of 23-20.

As for the network, it will air on ESPN+ nationally and will air locally, too, though that information is to be determined.

This announcement comes after the Broncos team president, Joe Ellis, revealed that they were one of the teams interested in playing in the United Kingdom earlier this offseason.

“I’d love to see us [play there],” Ellis said at the annual owners meetings in March. “We play the Jaguars. We’ll see if that becomes a possibility. I don’t know right now for sure. But I’ve expressed interest on behalf of the team. Coach [Nathaniel] Hackett is bullish on it, George [Paton] is bullish on it, Russell Wilson is bullish on it. We’re lobbying as hard as we can.”

The Broncos and Jags game will be one of five international contests played this year. The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints will have the first international game of the year in London on Oct. 2. Then, during the following week, the New York Giants will take on the Green Bay Packers in London. Lastly, in November, the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Bucs will play in Munich, and the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals will play in Mexico.

The Jags have a 4-4 record in the United Kingdom. They are also .500 (7-7) against Denver in terms of their all-time series against each other.