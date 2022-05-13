Jags planning to have joint practices with Falcons this preseason

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ preseason and regular-season schedules were announced on Thursday and fans are now excited to see them take the field again. The hope is that the Jags can get off to a better regular-season start this year, but the key to that will be having a strong preseason and productive training camp period.

Last year, the Jags probably could’ve benefited from having joint practices with another team, but that didn’t happen. However, on Friday, Doug Pederson revealed that the Jags are planning to have joint practices with their last preseason opponents in the Atlanta Falcons.

Pederson added that the details are being ironed out as he’s waiting for Atlanta to get with him on a time due to them playing in a Monday night game (Aug. 22) before their game against the Jags.

“We are scheduled right now for Atlanta [to have joint practices with], which is our last preseason game,” Pederson said. “For us, it’s our fourth and it’s their third. Our preseason schedule right now is set as far as opponents and times. I’m just waiting on Atlanta to get back to me on a time because they play the Monday night before our preseason game and then we’re supposed to have joint practices with them.

“So coach [Arthur] Smith and I will just get together probably early next week and iron that out.”

When the Jags’ schedule came out on Thursday, their game against the Falcons was listed with a “TBD” designation on the date, time, and network. However, once that becomes available, we’ll be sure to provide an update.

Pederson added that he thought joint practices would provide a valuable experience for the Jags, especially their starters.

“I think they are really valuable to get some really good work in, especially with your starters and guys who you think are going to be starting on opening day,” Pederson said. “You’re going against another team at that point in training camp and it allows our team to get out of here for a few days and practice against a team that’s well-coached and is a disciplined football team. It will be good for our guys to get some work in.”

The Jags and Las Vegas Raiders will both have four preseason games instead of three like the rest of the league due to playing in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton. That explains why the Jags would be taking the field for their fourth preseason game, while Atlanta will be on their third. It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Jags’ starters rested for that game, but Pederson may aim to use the joint practices more so to prepare the starters for Week 1 of the regular season.