Jags planning to allow full attendance at stadium, no agreement for London games currently

The Jacksonville Jaguars coaches and front office may be in the middle of the free agency frenzy that’s currently going on, but their ticket office has been equally as busy. After hosting crowds at a 25% capacity rate per game in 2020, the team announced that 2021 will involve a normal stadium experience as the Jags will host full crowds.

With the Jags’ full opening of the stadium will be a 7.2% price increase for season ticket renewals. The team also announced that they would still have payment plans and that general bowl season tickets would begin at a price as low as $41 per game.

The Jags also provided an update on their situation across the pond in London. Right now, there is no agreement between the NFL and Jaguars to have games in London as the league is still trying to figure out if they can play games overseas.

“The NFL has yet to determine the feasibility of the International Series restarting in 2021 after pausing in 2020 due to COVID-19,” a team spokesperson said. “The Jaguars currently do not have an agreement with the league to play an annual home game in London, as the team did from 2013 to 2019. Should the Jaguars be asked to play a home game in London in 2021, season ticket members will receive appropriate account credit.”

The Jags initially had plans to play two games in London last season, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented them from playing in the United Kingdom entirely. Just last week coach Urban Meyer told the media that he thought it was possible the team would play one game in London, but admitted that he didn’t have anything concrete.

Additionally, the Jags could end up hosting a season finale game if the NFL moves to 17 regular season games. Last month, NBC Sports’ Peter King discussed the matter and said an additional regular season game for teams was highly likely. In that same report, it was revealed that those contests would be AFC vs. NFC matchups that would allow the AFC to be the home teams in 2021.