Jags place LB Quincy Williams, safety Jarrod Wilson back on active roster from IR

After both players were designated to return from injured reserve recently, the Jacksonville Jaguars have officially elevated linebacker Quincy Williams and Jarrod Wilson to their active roster.

Additionally, the team also utilized a standard elevation roster slot to elevate defensive lineman Caraun Reid from practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

We have moved LB @quincywilliams_ and S Jarrod Wilson to the team’s 53-man roster from the reserve/injured-designated for return list. We also utilized a practice squad standard elevation spot on DL Caraun Reid (@ChopReid). pic.twitter.com/cBUd1barlw — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 10, 2020





The Jags’ transactions come after they had a lot of players on their injury report Friday, specifically on the defensive side. With that being the case, most expected them to make some elevations Saturday to prepare for an important divisional game against Houston.

Wilson’s addition is the biggest out of the three because the team will be getting back one of their initial starters in him. He was placed on IR after Week 1’s game against the Indianapolis Colts after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Williams was a player the Jags placed on IR before Week 1 as he sustained a core muscle injury during training camp and had to have surgery for it. He was one of the Jags’ 2019 third-round selections and ended up starting in eight games despite struggling at the weak-side linebacker position. That said, many are excited for his return to the field as he brings experience to the defense and could be a tremendous help on special teams.

Reid’s addition appears to be to give the Jags some depth on the defensive line. The team had defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (ankle) surface on the final injury report as questionable, so Reid could be taking his spot in the lineup Sunday if needed.

