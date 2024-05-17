Jags Pickleball Day returns for 2024 with even better deals and more fun!

Jags Pickleball Day is back for the 2024 season! Last year marked this limited-edition deal’s inaugural season, featuring a signature Jaguars pickleball paddle with a ticket purchase.

This year, Jags fans get to choose the divisional home game when they purchase the pickleball package. Not only that, but fans also get the chance to party with the ROAR and Jaxson de Ville alongside the opportunity to test out their slick new Volair limited edition Jaguars’ throwback paddle in games and matches at the Yards Pickleball Garden in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Get the Jags Pickleball Day Package and learn more about getting started to play the fastest-growing sport in America.