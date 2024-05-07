Jags organization sustaining success?

A year ago at this time, I thought the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise was positioned in the best place it had been in the history of the franchise.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A new stadium possibly on the horizon. A playoff run. A franchise quarterback. A Super Bowl winning coach. A good roster.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Twelve months later and following a late-season collapse, it’s hard to say I’m as bullish as I was in 2023, but the ingredients are still in place to be a contender for the rest of the decade.

The stadium deal looks like it could be on the horizon. The Jaguars might be on the verge of extending Trevor Lawrence. Doug Pederson is still the head coach. The free agency and draft added pieces to a locker room that has some good core parts.

WATCH NOW: Action Sports Jax 24/7 stream launches on Action News Jax digital, connected TV platforms

The feeling is back to the “you have to prove it” mode for the football team and there’s more friction than existed a year ago within their own division. Houston is now the team to beat and Indianapolis could be a contender.

There’s a good chance the Jaguars will play a very exciting brand of football this fall with the ability to open the passing game down field. Now, they just need to do it. They need to win and win the division. Trevor needs to take that next step. Pederson needs to fix what went wrong during the tailspin.

WATCH: They’re back! Brent & Austen on air from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays on Action Sports Jax 24/7

We have labeled this one of the most important off seasons in Jaguars history for a reason. This team has to reclaim contender status or risk pointing the arrow down like it did for more than a decade in Jacksonville.

We discussed this topic on the Brent & Austen Show this week. You can listen to the show by clicking here:

Join the Brent & Austen Show daily from 10am-1pm on the new Action Sports Jax 24/7 Network. It can be found on the Action News Jax app and www.actionnewsjax.com.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.