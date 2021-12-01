Jags open as massive underdogs to Rams

The Los Angeles Rams may be enduring a three-game skid at the moment, but that hasn’t stopped oddsmakers from viewing them as heavy favorites this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In fact, according to Tipico Sports, they have entered the week as 12.5-point favorites against the Cardiac Cats, who will be making a cross-country trip to SoFi Stadium.

With both teams on opposite ends of the spectrum, their spread marks the biggest of the week so far, with the Atlanta Falcons’ and Tampa Bay Bucs’ game coming in second place (11.5-point spread).

Here’s the money line and over/under from Tipico, too:

Spread Moneyline Total Points Jacksonville Jaguars -12.5 -110 +520 O 47.5

-115 Los Angeles Rams +12.5 -110 800 U 47.5 -1o5

Sunday’s game will present an uncommon matchup as both teams have only met five times. In addition to their struggles on the west coast, the Jags have struggled against the Rams and will come into Sunday with a 1-4 record against them.

When looking at Sunday’s game, a lot will depend on which starting quarterback can get their mojo back between Trevor Lawrence and Matthew Stafford, both of whom haven’t been overly impressive through their team’s three-game skids. For Lawrence, it’s mostly due to the absence of talent around him, but he started to garner some momentum towards the end of Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

As for Stafford, he’s thrown at least a pick-six in each of his last three games. That could give the Jags’ defense a great deal of confidence heading forward after causing Falcons’ quarterback Matt Ryan to have a rocky performance Sunday. If they have similar success (or more), the game could be closer than expected, although the Rams should still come out victorious.

The Jags will hope to get their second win since the bye week and start December on a high note. The game is set to kickoff at 4:05 p.m. EST on FOX after originally being set for 4:25 p.m. EST on CBS.