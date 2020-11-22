Jags OL Andrew Norwell ruled OUT vs. Steelers due to arm injury
The Jaguars offense has been dealt a huge blow as Jaguars offensive lineman Andrew Norwell will not return against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to an arm injury. While there have been mixed feelings about Norwell's arrival in Duval, he actually has the second-best grade on the Jaguars' offensive line this season, according to Pro Football Focus. That trails only Jags center Brandon Linder who rated with 76.4 grade and a 88.2 rating in pass blocking