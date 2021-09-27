Jags officially trade CB CJ Henderson to Panthers

Just one season and three games after drafting him, the Jacksonville Jaguars have decided to trade 2020 No. 9 overall pick CJ Henderson.

This transaction comes after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Jags and Panthers were closing in on a deal to move the former first-round pick with a fifth-round pick Monday morning. In exchange, Rapoport reported that the Jags would be getting tight end Dan Arnold and a third round pick.

The Jags officially announced the move afterward, though there was nothing mentioned about selections being exchanged.

We have traded CB CJ Henderson to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for TE Dan Arnold. pic.twitter.com/C14Jd0Yow3 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 27, 2021

In the preseason, there were rumors surrounding Henderson and the Jags as various executives felt that the former Florida Gator was available for a trade. However, nothing came into fruition at that time and Henderson preceded to have a solid preseason where he registered one of the highest coverage grades over that span, according to Pro Football Focus.

Despite his preseason success, though, Henderson wasn’t as sharp in the regular season, registering PFF figures of 58.9 Week 1 against the Houston Texans and 43.6 Week 2 against Denver (exited the game early with an injury). As for his regular stats, he was able to register eight tackles this season in 108 snaps.

As a rookie, Henderson didn’t have a perfect season but showed promise and even started the first game of his career with a pick against the Indianapolis Colts Week 1. However, he eventually was placed on injured reserve (with a groin injury) after Week 10’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

As for the player the Jags are getting in Arnold, they are getting a tight end who is more of a threat as a receiver than blocker. However, with them needing a pass-catching threat desperately at the position, it makes sense that the team would want him in addition to the draft compensation they will eventually received.

Arnold will enter his career with the Jags with 58 career receptions for 799 yards and seven touchdowns. The Jags will be the fourth team he’s played for as he entered the league with the New Orleans Saints, then played for the Arizona Cardinals and Panthers.