Jags officially set up interviews with Doug Pederson, Jim Caldwell

The Jacksonville Jaguars have set up a wide variety of interviews to find their new coach, and as expected, veteran coaches Doug Pederson and Jim Caldwell will be a part of their interview schedule.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was among the reporters to confirm that Pederson’s interview will happen this week, while ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler confirmed that Jim Caldwell will interview.

The #Jaguars' interview with former #Eagles coach Doug Pederson is scheduled to happen this week, per source. So along with requests for #Bucs OC Byron Leftwich and DC Todd Bowles and #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore, Jacksonville's search for Urban Meyer's successor is off and running. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 28, 2021

As Jaguars begin head coach interview process, the team will interview former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell. He will be in the mix. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 28, 2021

Both coaches are options that make sense for the Jags because they are quarterbacks coaches who eventually became head coaches (which is good for Trevor Lawrence) and have winning pedigrees.

Pederson, who was once the Philadelphia Eagles’ coach from 2016-20, garnered a 42-37 head coaching record and was able to capture a Super Bowl LII victory after the 2017 season. He also was able to garner a 4-2 postseason record overall.

Before his run as a head coach, though, Pederson was also an assistant under Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, serving as a quality controls and quarterbacks coach with him in Philly and an offensive coordinator with him with the Chiefs.

As for Caldwell, he was able to garner a 62–50 head coaching record during his stints with both the Indianapolis Colts (2009-11) and Detroit Lions (2014-17) and a 2-4 postseason record. He won two Super Bowl titles as an assistant with the Colts (XLI) and the Baltimore Ravens (XLVII).

Caldwell, who started coaching in the NFL in 2001, has made stops with the Tampa Bay Bucs (in 2001 as a quarterbacks coach) and Miami Dolphins (in 2019 as an assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach). And while he took time away from the game in the process of his stint with Miami, he’s confirmed that he’s now healthy and is ready to return to the NFL.