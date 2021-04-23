Jags go all offense in this CBS 3-round mock

We’re less than a week out from the NFL draft, and the Jacksonville Jaguars have 10 picks to use, as things currently stand. Four of those picks are in the top 45, so Jacksonville has an excellent opportunity to add four potential Day 1 starters.

After an active free agency period saw the team address the defense heavily with depth signings along the line and in the secondary, it stands to reason that coach Urban Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke plan to use the draft to bolster the offensive side of the ball.

That’s exactly what the latest CBS Sports three-round mock draft has the Jags doing, as Chris Trapasso predicts the team will use its first five picks on offensive players. Here’s the full mock draft for Jacksonville:

No. 1 - Trevor Lawrence (Quarterback, Clemson)

Nov 28, 2020; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) warms up with his team before the game against Pittsburgh at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Let the Lawrence era in Duval begin.

In just six days, the Jags will make things official with Lawrence, and Jacksonville will land the biggest star ever to join the franchise.

No. 25 - Rondale Moore (Receiver, Purdue)

Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) stiff arms Nebraska linebacker Will Honas (3) after evading Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann (13) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.

Cfb Purdue Vs Nebraska

There would be many broken tackles in the Jaguars receiver group with Moore and Laviska Shenault on the field.

There's no denying that Moore is a phenomenal athlete and talented playmaker, but taking him at No. 25 may be a bit of a reach. Receiver isn't the team's most pressing need, and this class is very deep at the position. Though Minnesota's Rashod Bateman is already off the board in this mock, it'd be a bit of a surprise if Jacksonville passed on a player like Kadarius Toney to take Moore here.

Story continues

No. 33 - Samuel Cosmi (Offensive Tackle, Texas)

Sep 12, 2020; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi (52) prepares to block Texas El Paso Miners defensive lineman Praise Amaewhule (23) in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars land a potential replacement for Cam Robinson in Cosmi, who was a three-year starter at Texas before opting out in the middle of the 2020 season to focus on the draft. He started his career at right tackle before moving to the left side his final two seasons, which is where he would likely project with the Jaguars as Jawaan Taylor seems to have the right side locked down for the foreseeable future. He's got great size at 6-foot-7 and 309 pounds, and though this is another pick that doesn't address a major need at the moment, it could prove to be a smart addition down the line.

No. 45 - Javonte Williams (Running Back, North Carolina)

Dec 5, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Javonte Williams (25) catches the ball in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

This would be a bit early to pull the trigger on a running back, but they'd be getting a good one in Williams, who's coming off an extremely productive final season at North Carolina that netted him 1,140 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground. The problem is that his build is nearly identical to that of current running back James Robinson, so other options would provide the backfield with more versatility. Plus, by taking him here the Jags would have to pass on a player who could play a lot more next year, like Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth.

No. 65 - Wyatt Davis (Offensive Guard, Ohio State)

Sep 7, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (52) against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Meyer finally takes a Buckeye in this mock draft in offensive guard Wyatt Davis, a lineman with solid size and a lot of experience over the last three years. This would be yet another pick that aims for the future rather than immediate impact, as the guard spots are currently locked down by Andrew Norwell and A.J. Cann. But with Norwell's large contract on the books and his play not quite living up to it, Davis could emerge as his eventual replacement.

