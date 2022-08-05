Jags No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker gets a sack in preseason debut

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Johnson
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Las Vegas Raiders
    Las Vegas Raiders
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Travon Walker
    Travon Walker
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jarrett Stidham
    Jarrett Stidham
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brandon Parker
    Brandon Parker
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

When the Jacksonville Jaguars took the field for the Hall of Fame Game Thursday night, it didn’t take No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker long to get his first sack. In fact, the rookie from Georgia got his first sack in just his second series, bringing down Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham at the Jags’ 25-yard line for a three-yard loss.

Check out how the play unfolded below.

Walker took the field with his hair on fire and rushed Stidham on the first offensive possession of the game, too. He got a nice bull-rush going on offensive tackle Brandon Parker, who he also was in a 1-on-1 with during the play he sacked Stidham in. Unfortunately, Walker was flagged in the process though, as he accidentally made contact with Stidham’s helmet.

While the score is currently 13-0 with the Raiders winning, it’s exciting to see Walker rush the passer effectively. He’s already made plays in camp, and seeing it translate to the field should make the Jags’ staff even more optimistic about the decision to take him first overall.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire

Recommended Stories